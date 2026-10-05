Oct 6 declared as holiday in two bypoll constituencies

Chennai, Oct 5:

The Tamil Nadu government has declared October 6, Tuesday, a public holiday in view of the by-elections to the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies.

According to Government Order (Ms) No. 575, all government offices, government undertakings and educational institutions located within the Madurantakam constituency in Chengalpattu district and Dharapuram constituency in Tiruppur district will remain closed on the day.

The government has also ordered paid leave for employees working in Chengalpattu, Tiruppur and neighbouring districts who are registered voters in the two constituencies, enabling them to exercise their franchise.

The holiday has been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

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