889 govt officials convicted in bribery cases over 10 years in TN

Chennai, Oct 5:

As many as 889 government officials and employees in Tamil Nadu have been sentenced to imprisonment in bribery cases over the past 10 years, according to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

The anti-corruption agency has been conducting discreet surveillance of government offices across the State, acting on complaints and carrying out surprise checks to detect and seize unaccounted bribe money. In September alone, officials seized Rs 2.15 crore in connection with such operations, including Rs 1.87 crore allegedly received through Google Pay.

The DVAC has also secured convictions in corruption cases by producing relevant documents and evidence before courts. In the current year so far, 73 government officials and employees have been sentenced to imprisonment.

The highest number of convictions in a single year during the period was recorded in 2024-25, when 126 officials and employees were sentenced to prison. The number fell during the Covid-19 period, with 41 convictions in 2020-21 and 51 in 2021-22.

The figures come amid continued anti-corruption action across the State. In September, the DVAC conducted 19 trap operations and arrested 15 government officials for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 7 lakh.