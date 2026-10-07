Chennai coaching centres brace for rush after Group 4 notification

Chennai, Oct 7:

The release of the TNPSC Group 4 notification for 6,574 vacancies is expected to trigger a fresh rush among government-job aspirants at coaching centres in Chennai, with candidates getting just a little over three months to prepare for the January 10 examination.

The TNPSC issued Notification No. 11/2026 for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV on October 6. Applications will remain open until November 5 and the written examination will be held on January 10, 2027.

The announcement is particularly significant for Chennai’s competitive-examination ecosystem. The city has a large network of coaching centres, libraries, study circles and online training programmes catering to TNPSC aspirants.

The Group 4 examination attracts candidates from a wide educational background. While Class 10 is the basic qualification for most of the posts, graduates and postgraduates also compete for the vacancies because of the employment opportunities offered by government service.

This year’s 6,574 vacancies cover 46 posts, including Junior Assistant, VAO, Typist, Steno-Typist, Bill Collector and Forest Guard. Candidates applying for Typist and Steno-Typist posts must meet additional technical qualification requirements.

The competition is expected to be intense. The previous Group 4 recruitment attracted 13.89 lakh applications, and the number could rise to around 15 lakh this year, according to reports.

For aspirants in Chennai, the notification has also brought clarity to preparation schedules. Candidates now have the examination date and can plan their study programmes accordingly instead of preparing without a confirmed recruitment calendar.

Coaching institutes are expected to focus on the prescribed syllabus, previous-year question papers, mock examinations and time-management training as the examination approaches.

The application window gives candidates time to verify their educational qualifications, post preferences and other details before submitting their applications. TNPSC has also provided a correction window from November 9 to 11.

With government employment continuing to attract large numbers of young people in Chennai, the latest Group 4 recruitment is likely to remain a major focus among competitive-examination aspirants in the city over the next few months.