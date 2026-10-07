EVMs secured ahead of Oct 9 counting in Madurantakam, Dharapuram

Chennai, Oct 7:

With polling for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly by-elections ending on Tuesday evening, election authorities have shifted their focus to the safe custody of electronic voting machines and preparations for counting on October 9.

Polling in both constituencies began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm. The exercise was conducted under tight security, with police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel deployed at polling stations and sensitive locations.

After the close of polling, the EVMs were sealed in the presence of candidates and their representatives before being transported to designated strong rooms. The machines will remain under security until counting day.

Madurantakam has 285 polling stations and Dharapuram has 320, taking the total number of polling stations in the two constituencies to 605. A total of 49 candidates contested the two by-elections — 27 in Madurantakam and 22 in Dharapuram.

Election officials said polling was largely peaceful. A few booths reported minor technical issues involving EVMs or VVPAT equipment, but these were resolved without causing major disruption. At some locations, political party representatives also raised complaints, which were examined by election officials.

The Election Commission has made arrangements for the counting process scheduled for October 9. The sealed EVMs will be opened only in accordance with prescribed procedures in the presence of election officials and authorised representatives of candidates.

The final turnout was lower than the April Assembly election in both constituencies. Madurantakam recorded around 86.26 per cent polling, against 93.22 per cent in April, while Dharapuram recorded around 80.30 per cent, compared with 89.89 per cent previously.

The results are expected to attract considerable political attention as the two seats represent the first direct electoral test for the TVK government after it assumed office.

The fate of 27 candidates in Madurantakam and 22 candidates in Dharapuram will be known on October 9. Political parties have already begun preparing for the counting exercise, which is expected to generate intense interest across the State.