New designs add colour to Chennai’s Navaratri kolu doll shopping

Chennai, Oct 7:

With Navaratri just days away, kolu doll sales have picked up across Chennai, with traditional shopping hubs such as Mylapore and Nanganallur drawing families looking to add new pieces to their collections.

In Mylapore, the Mada Streets have once again turned into a colourful marketplace for kolu dolls. Shops and temporary stalls are displaying hundreds of dolls in different sizes, designs and price ranges. Small dolls are available from around Rs.100, making them accessible to families looking for affordable additions to their existing collections.

This year’s collections combine traditional religious figures with newer and more elaborate concepts. Alongside Amman idols, Dasavatharam and Ashta Lakshmi sets and Thanjavur-style dancing dolls, shoppers can find Vinayagar figures and sets depicting spiritual and mythological stories. Dolls made from clay and paper pulp, including products brought from Kolkata and made by local artisans, are among the attractions.

Nanganallur is also seeing brisk interest in kolu dolls. Shops on First, Second and Fourth Main Roads have stocked new varieties, with families visiting in search of distinctive pieces for their displays. Among the new attractions this year is an Ekapada Murthi, depicting Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma in a single form. A specially designed rooster-themed figure, incorporating features of a peacock, snake and tiger, is another unusual addition.

Traditional devotional sets continue to have a strong presence in Nanganallur. Ashta Lingam, Sivan-Parvathi, Kanchi Divya Desam, Nava Tirupati, Nachiyar Thirukkolam and figures of spiritual leaders are among the collections available to shoppers. Prices range from around Rs.50 for smaller dolls to several lakhs for elaborate sets, catering to households with different budgets and display requirements.

The demand for new themes is also shaping the market. Apart from religious and mythological characters, Chennai shoppers are increasingly looking for dolls and sets that help create a story-based kolu. At the Poompuhar showroom on Anna Salai, this year’s collection includes wedding, Ashta Lakshmi, Dasavatharam, Arupadai Veedu, Vaikuntham, Pongal, cricket, Tiruvannamalai Girivalam and Kanchi Periyavar themes.

The Poompuhar exhibition has dolls made from clay, paper pulp, marble powder, wood, terracotta and Kolkata clay. The collection is priced from Rs.50 to Rs.1.25 lakh, with a 10 per cent special discount announced for buyers. The exhibition will remain open until October 31 from 10 am to 8 pm.

The growing variety is also reflected in the way Chennai families plan their kolu displays. While traditional dolls remain central to the festival, many households are looking for one or two distinctive new pieces every year, giving artisans and sellers an opportunity to introduce fresh designs without losing the cultural character of the festival.

With Navaratri scheduled from October 11 to 19 this year, shopping activity is expected to gather further momentum in the coming days, particularly in established neighbourhood markets such as Mylapore and Nanganallur.