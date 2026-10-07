Fever cases continue among children in Chennai as dengue surveillance remains high

Chennai, Oct 7:

Fever cases among children continue to be reported in Chennai, with hospitals witnessing increased paediatric consultations for viral fever, respiratory infections and dengue as the city moves towards the northeast monsoon.

The Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children at Egmore had planned an additional 60-bed ward amid an increase in the number of children seeking treatment for viral fever. Private hospitals in the city have also reported a rise in patients with respiratory infections, influenza and dengue, though doctors have said most infections remain mild.

Health officials have said the rise in fever cases should not automatically be attributed to dengue, as several viral infections are also circulating in the city. Doctors have reported respiratory infections caused by influenza A, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus and other viruses among children and adults.

Dengue, however, remains a major concern. Chennai recorded 1,293 dengue cases in September, compared with 605 in August. The city’s cumulative dengue tally reached 4,592 cases by the end of September, while no dengue deaths had been reported in Chennai this year, according to health officials.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has continued intensive preventive measures across all 15 zones. More than 3,700 mosquito-control workers have been deployed, while over 100 fever camps are being conducted every day. Larvicide spraying, fogging, house-to-house surveillance and removal of mosquito-breeding sources are also being carried out.

Officials said dengue cases have shown signs of decline in recent days, but preventive operations would not be scaled down. Intermittent rains and stagnant water continue to provide conditions favourable for mosquito breeding, making surveillance particularly important as the monsoon progresses.

Doctors have advised parents not to ignore persistent or high fever in children and to seek medical attention rather than resorting to self-medication. Particular attention is required if fever is accompanied by severe body pain, vomiting, rash, unusual tiredness, bleeding or other warning symptoms.

The civic body has also urged residents to prevent water stagnation in and around homes, including in discarded containers, tyres and other objects that can become mosquito-breeding sites. With fever cases still being reported among children, health authorities are maintaining heightened surveillance across Chennai.