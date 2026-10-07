Illegal bike races: Chennai traffic police seize over 2,000 two-wheelers in three-day crackdown

Chennai, Oct 7:

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have seized more than 2,000 two-wheelers across the city during a three-day intensive enforcement drive targeting dangerous bike stunts, racing and vehicles being operated without registration number plates.

The crackdown covered vehicles involved in dangerous riding as well as those found without proper number plates. Police said the action was aimed at preventing hazardous riding practices and ensuring road safety across Chennai.

According to officials, 1,407 cases were registered on October 3 against vehicles being driven without number plates. The enforcement continued on October 4, when 262 cases were booked against two-wheeler riders, followed by another 656 cases on October 5. Police also targeted vehicles with missing, defective or folded rear registration plates.

The intensified checks followed reports of late-night bike racing and dangerous stunts on several important city roads. Police have been examining CCTV footage and automated number plate recognition camera recordings, with officials noting that some riders allegedly remove their registration plates to avoid identification while performing stunts.

The police have also taken action against groups allegedly involved in dangerous bike stunts. Six more persons were arrested in connection with one such case, taking the total number of arrests to 31, while 20 motorcycles have been seized in that case.

In the early hours of October 4, bikers were reportedly found riding at high speed in a rash and negligent manner at Nungambakkam, Valluvar Kottam, Anna Salai and Sardar Patel Road, allegedly endangering other road users.

The traffic police have warned that stringent legal action will be taken against those indulging in wheeling, racing and other stunts in the name of adventure when such activities endanger lives or cause damage to public property.

The department has appealed to residents to report dangerous bike stunts in their neighbourhoods through the police control room at 100, the Kaaval Uthavi app or the Chennai Traffic Police WhatsApp number 90031 30103.