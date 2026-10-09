TVK Lead Crosses 4,000 Mark in Madurantakam

Chengalpattu, October 9:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate K. Maragatham Kumaravel extended her lead past the 4,000-vote threshold in the Madurantakam Assembly by-election as counting progressed on Friday morning.

In Madurantakam, TVK candidate K. Maragatham Kumaravel had secured 15,847 votes, establishing an active lead of 4,563 votes over DMK candidate I. Paranthaman, who was in second place with 11,284 votes.

AIADMK candidate S. Kanitha Sampath was in third place having polled 9,838 votes.

Candidates fielded by Naam Tamilar Katchi and CPI(M) had secured fewer than 200 votes each at this stage of counting.

The leads remain provisional, and the final outcome will depend on the completion of all rounds of counting and the official declaration of results.