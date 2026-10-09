TVK Snatches Lead from AIADMK in Dharapuram after Fifth Round

Tiruppur, October 9:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate P. Sathyabama has overtaken the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the Dharapuram Assembly by-election after five rounds of counting on Friday morning.

In Dharapuram, TVK candidate P. Sathyabama surged ahead to secure 13,213 votes, establishing a lead of 724 votes over AIADMK candidate K. Banumathi, who dropped to second place with 12,489 votes.

DMK candidate S. Suganya remained in third place having polled 11,554 votes, while Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate M. Karthika secured 898 votes.

Candidates fielded by Naam Tamilar Katchi and other parties continue to trail by wide margins as counting proceeds across the remaining segments.

The leads remain provisional, and the final outcome will depend on the completion of all rounds of counting and the official declaration of results.