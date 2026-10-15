Nepal Airlines bans specified power bank on India flights

Kathmandu, Oct 15:

Nepal Airlines has prohibited passengers travelling between Nepal and India from carrying the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 power bank, following a safety restriction issued by Indian aviation authorities.

The restriction applies to flights operating to, from and within India. Passengers are not permitted to carry the specified model in cabin or hand baggage, checked-in baggage or as cargo, according to the airline’s advisory.

The move follows an incident in which a power bank stored in an overhead bin aboard an IndiGo aircraft caught fire. India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation has separately prohibited the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 model on flights, citing safety concerns.

Power banks generally contain lithium-ion batteries, which can pose a fire risk if damaged or affected by an internal short circuit. The restriction is specific to the identified model and should not be interpreted as a blanket ban on all power banks. Passengers travelling between India and Nepal should check the model number of their devices and confirm applicable baggage rules with their airline before departure.