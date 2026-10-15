Emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deepens political confrontation

Islamabad, Oct 15:

Pakistan’s decision to impose emergency measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has intensified the political confrontation between the federal government and the opposition, raising concerns over provincial autonomy and democratic governance.

President Asif Ali Zardari approved the measures on October 11 following recommendations from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Cabinet. The move effectively sidelined the provincial government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party founded by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and transferred authority to a governor. The federal government also announced the deployment of forces in the province, citing security concerns linked to militancy.

PTI leaders strongly criticised the decision. Party spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari described it as a “coup disguised as emergency”, while PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan called it undemocratic and a serious political mistake. They argued that counterterrorism efforts should not be used to suppress public opinion or undermine the constitutional authority of an elected provincial government.

Other opposition figures and Pashtun nationalist leaders also raised concerns that the decision could deepen alienation in a region that has experienced decades of conflict. The federal government has presented the measures as a response to deteriorating security, while critics view them as political intervention. The dispute has sharpened the debate over whether Pakistan can address its security challenges without weakening democratic institutions and provincial rights.