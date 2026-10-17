CM Vijay, Stalin, EPS lead tributes to Deva

Chennai, Oct 17:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, DMK president M K Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami led the tributes to veteran music composer and singer Deva, popularly known as *Thenisai Thendral*, who died on Saturday at the age of 76 following a heart attack.

Political leaders across party lines remembered his immense contribution to Tamil film music and his lasting connection with audiences.

Vijay expressed grief over Deva’s demise, recalling the composer’s contribution to Tamil cinema through his distinctive musical style, popular gaana numbers and memorable melodies. Deva’s music for films featuring leading stars, particularly Rajinikanth, became an integral part of Tamil cinema’s popular culture.

In his condolence message, Stalin said he was deeply shocked by Deva’s death and described him as a warm-hearted person who knew neither jealousy nor deceit. He credited Deva with bringing gaana music into mainstream Tamil cinema and establishing a distinctive identity for the genre. Stalin recalled the composer’s successful collaborations with Rajinikanth in *Annamalai*, *Baashha* and *Arunachalam*, pointing out that the signature music accompanying Rajinikanth’s on-screen appearance continued to be used even today.

Stalin also highlighted Deva’s memorable compositions for Kamal Haasan’s Avvai Shanmughi and Panchathantiram, as well as songs for films featuring Vijayakanth and other leading actors. He recalled the popularity of songs from Aasai, Kadhal Kottai, Kannethirey Thondrinal and Kaalamellam Kadhal Vaazhga. Stalin noted that former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had conferred the title Thenisai Thendral on Deva in recognition of his musical contribution. He said Deva had carved out a distinct place for himself during an era dominated by Ilaiyaraaja and A R Rahman. Stalin extended his condolences to Deva’s son and music composer Srikanth Deva, brother Murali, family members, colleagues and fans.

Palaniswami expressed profound shock over the composer’s sudden demise, describing him as a gifted musician who was always energetic and cheerful. He recalled Deva’s close association with former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who presented him with the Kalaimamani award in 1992 and later appointed him president of the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Manram. Palaniswami also noted that Deva had composed several songs explaining the AIADMK’s policies and had made a significant contribution to cinema through more than 400 films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. He praised the composer for popularising gaana music among younger audiences and conveyed his condolences to Srikanth Deva, the bereaved family, film industry colleagues and fans.

We The People leader K Annamalai and Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran also mourned Deva’s passing, describing it as an irreparable loss to the music world. They recalled his distinctive compositions and the enduring place his songs had earned in the hearts of music lovers.

Deva’s career spanned more than 400 films, during which he established himself through a combination of energetic folk-inspired numbers, gaana songs and soothing melodies. His work for leading stars and his signature musical flourishes left a lasting imprint on Tamil cinema. Though he is no more, his music continues to connect generations of listeners.