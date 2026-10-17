Poonamallee–Vadapalani Metro attracts huge crowds

Chennai, Oct 17:

The newly opened Poonamallee–Vadapalani Metro corridor has received an encouraging response from the public, with thousands of commuters flocking to stations to experience the new service.

More than 25,000 passengers travelled on the 15-km stretch during the first five hours of public service on October 11, according to Chennai Metro Rail officials. The corridor, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is part of Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II project. <Cite refs={[“turn392225search0″,” turn392225search1″]}/>

The elevated corridor has 11 stations, connecting Poonamallee Bypass with Vadapalani and improving access to western Chennai neighbourhoods, including Porur, Iyyappanthangal and Kattupakkam. The new service offers commuters an alternative to road travel and is expected to ease congestion along busy routes.

Regular services operate from 7 am to 9 pm. From Monday to Saturday, trains run every 10 minutes during peak hours and every 15 minutes during other periods. On Sundays and public holidays, trains operate at 15-minute intervals throughout the service hours.

While passengers have welcomed the improved connectivity and potential time savings, some have called for longer operating hours, better parking facilities and improvements to passenger safety and crowd management at stations.