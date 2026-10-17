Velumani backs EPS’s unity call

Chennai, Oct 17:

Senior AIADMK leader and former minister S P Velumani has urged party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to bring estranged leaders, including former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, back into the party to strengthen the organisation.

Speaking as the AIADMK marked its 55th foundation day, Velumani dismissed speculation that he might leave the party and join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). “Why should I leave the AIADMK that gave me an identity in politics?” he asked, expressing confidence that Palaniswami would unite the party and restore its former strength.

“Everyone should come together to strengthen the AIADMK. Even OPS should come back,” Velumani said, adding that he believed Palaniswami would lead efforts to reunite the party.

Referring to the AIADMK’s defeat in the recent Dharapuram by-election, Velumani called for strengthening the party at the grassroots and providing opportunities to cadres who had worked for its growth. He expressed confidence that the party would regain power, following the legacy of former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

Velumani also clarified that he had no ambition to become the party’s general secretary and that Palaniswami would continue in the post.

Earlier, Palaniswami called on party cadres to remain united and overcome political challenges through democratic means. He acknowledged the party’s electoral setbacks and internal difficulties while urging workers to strengthen the organisation.

Palaniswami also criticised the ruling TVK government over governance, law and order, drug abuse and crimes against women and children. Separately, he blamed the government for alleged crop losses and drinking water shortages linked to the release of water from the Mettur dam, and raised concerns over rising prices of essential commodities.