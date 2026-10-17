Stalin Calls TVK ‘Breaking Bad Party’ after meth seizure

Chennai, Oct 17:

DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday criticised the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized methamphetamine allegedly worth ₹270 crore in Nagapattinam district and arrested four persons, including a TVK functionary.

In a post on X, Stalin described the party led by Chief Minister Vijay as a “Breaking Bad Party”, targeting Nagapattinam district functionary Boobalan, who had also served as the party’s election in-charge for the Keezhvelur Assembly constituency. Stalin alleged that preliminary investigations indicated that Boobalan had concealed 135 kg of methamphetamine.

Taking a dig at Vijay’s repeated speeches on eradicating drugs, Stalin questioned whether the TVK leadership had been preaching against narcotics while allegedly harbouring people involved in drug-related activities within its ranks.

Stalin urged the authorities to identify everyone involved and dismantle the entire alleged network. He also questioned whether more people were operating behind the seizure and called for a thorough investigation.

The DMK leader further mocked the TVK over its approach to political opponents, saying it should identify alleged drug-related elements within its own ranks rather than focus on identifying Communists.

The seizure has triggered a political confrontation between the DMK and the TVK, with Stalin using the incident to question the ruling party’s anti-drug campaign. The allegations against the arrested persons and any wider network remain subject to investigation.