India A to face PakA in Asia Cup Rising Stars on Nov 22

Doha, Oct 26:

India A will take on Pakistan A in a much-anticipated group-stage clash in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament on November 22, according to the schedule released by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The tournament will be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 14 to 23, bringing together emerging cricket talent from across Asia. India A and Pakistan A have been placed in the same group, setting up a contest that is expected to draw considerable attention from fans.

India A will begin its campaign against the United Arab Emirates on November 14, followed by matches against Pakistan A on November 22 and Oman on November 20. The group-stage fixtures will provide the teams with an opportunity to assess their combinations and prepare for the knockout stage.

The competition is designed to provide a platform for young and developing players to gain experience in a high-pressure international environment. The India-Pakistan encounter is likely to be one of the key fixtures of the tournament, given the rivalry between the two countries and the opportunity for emerging players to make their mark.

The Asia Cup Rising Stars event is part of the ACC’s efforts to strengthen the pathway for young cricketers and give them exposure to competitive cricket against teams from across the region. Teams will look to make the most of the group stage to secure a place in the next round.