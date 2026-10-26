Harmanpreet, Deepti centuries India to series win

Vadodara, Oct 26:

Centuries from Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma powered India to a commanding 121-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second women’s ODI on Sunday, giving the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India posted 328 for six in 50 overs after Pratika Rawal contributed 61. Harmanpreet struck 126 off 121 balls, including 15 boundaries, while Deepti remained unbeaten on 106 off 86 deliveries, hitting 15 fours. The pair shared a match-defining 153-run partnership for the fifth wicket to lift India to a formidable total.

Zimbabwe began the chase with some resistance, led by Modester Mupachikwa, who scored 49, and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, who made 46. However, India’s bowlers kept striking at regular intervals to prevent the visitors from mounting a serious challenge. Zimbabwe were eventually bowled out for 207 in 48.5 overs.

Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma led the Indian attack with four wickets for 39 runs, while Deepti capped an outstanding all-round performance by taking three wickets for 32 runs. Harmanpreet was named Player of the Match for her match-winning century.

India had won the opening ODI by nine wickets and have now clinched the series with one match remaining. The third and final ODI will be played on October 28, with the hosts aiming to complete a clean sweep.