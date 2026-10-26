Shadab’s century powers Pak to thrilling win over England

Islamabad, Oct 26:

Shadab Khan produced a remarkable unbeaten century as Pakistan pulled off a thrilling one-wicket victory over England in the ODI tri-series on Sunday, chasing down a target of 242 after being reduced to 154 for nine.

England were bowled out for 241 in 46.4 overs after Ben Duckett t44op-scored with 105. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi led the attack with four wickets, while Arafat Minhas and Razaullah claimed two wickets each to restrict England to a manageable total.

Pakistan’s chase appeared to be slipping away as wickets fell at regular intervals. However, Shadab held his nerve and launched a determined counterattack, finishing unbeaten on 113 off 96 balls. His maiden international century kept Pakistan in contention despite the collapse of the top and middle order.

Shadab then shared an unbeaten 89-run partnership for the last wicket with Haris Rauf, who made seven not out. Rauf struck the winning boundary as Pakistan reached 243 for nine in 47.1 overs, completing one of their most dramatic victories in recent times.

The win secured Pakistan’s place in the tri-series final after three consecutive victories. England, meanwhile, suffered their third straight defeat, leaving their hopes of reaching the title clash in serious doubt.