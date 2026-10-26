Joju George’s ‘Paripadi’ first look unveiled

The first look of ‘Paripadi’, the upcoming film written and directed by Joju George, has been unveiled. Produced by Venu Kunnappilly under the banner of Kavya Film Company, the big-budget film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in December in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

Set against the backdrop of Thrissur, the film was primarily shot in Chalakudy. Around 100 newcomers, each playing a character with dialogues, underwent a special four-month training programme before filming. Post-production work is currently under way.

Joju George’s second directorial venture after ‘Pani’ (2024), ‘Paripadi’ features cinematography by Rajeev Ravi, music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and action choreography by Anbariv Masters. The film marks Yuvan Shankar Raja’s debut as a music composer in Malayalam cinema. Manu Antony is the editor, Ajayan Adat the sound designer and Sabu Mohan the production designer.

Kavya Film Company, known for films including ‘Malikappuram’, ‘2018’, ‘Rekhachithram’ and ‘Aadu 3’, is backing the project. Jayan Nambiar serves as creative producer, with a large technical team supporting the film’s ambitious production.