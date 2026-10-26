Yogi Babu’s ‘Singgaramm’ set for Oct 30 release

The trailer of ‘Singgaramm’, starring Yogi Babu, was unveiled at the film’s pre-release event attended by the cast and crew. Directed by K.V. Kathirvelu and produced by A.S. Ramana Balaji and Padmavathi Gandhi under Raack Productions, the film has music by Sam C.S. and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 30.

Set against the lives and struggles of the Narikuravar community, the film explores social discrimination, exclusion and the fight for dignity and equal rights. Its story follows a member of the community who enters politics and rises to become an MLA, combining political themes and social issues with humour and family emotions.

Director Kathirvelu said the team had conducted extensive research into the community’s history and background. He said the film highlights social inequalities and the different treatment people receive based on their power and position. Yogi Babu thanked the director, producers and crew for the opportunity and recalled the support extended to him by late actors Manobala and Marimuthu. He urged audiences to watch the film in theatres.

Producer Ramana Balaji spoke about his 27-year journey in the film industry as a dancer and choreographer and credited the team’s collective efforts for bringing the project to completion. Co-producer Diwakar thanked the cast and technicians for their contributions. Several artistes at the event praised the film’s social message and the effort taken to portray the Narikuravar community authentically. Director R.V. Udayakumar, who attended as a special guest, also appreciated the film’s premise and conveyed his wishes to the team.