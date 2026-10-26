Suriya says he manifested working with Jithu Madhavan on Scene

Actor Suriya has revealed that he had quietly hoped to work with Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan after watching his films ‘Romancham’ and ‘Aavesham’. Speaking at the pre-release event of their upcoming Tamil film ‘Scene’ in Dubai, Suriya said he never expected the collaboration to happen so soon.

Recalling the story narration, Suriya said he usually listens quietly when directors narrate scripts, but found himself laughing within the first five minutes of Jithu’s narration. He praised the filmmaker for creating a distinctive world and appreciated actress Nazriya Nazim’s performance and her character, Maya, describing it as a well-developed role.

Suriya also welcomed Malayalam actor Naslen, who is making his Tamil cinema debut with ‘Scene’, and expressed hope that he would continue to act in more Tamil films. The film marks Jithu Madhavan’s Tamil directorial debut and composer Sushin Shyam’s entry into Tamil cinema. Suriya and Jyotika have produced the film under their production banners.

Featuring Suriya as a police officer alongside Nazriya and Naslen, ‘Scene’ is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 6, coinciding with Deepavali.