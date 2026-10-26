Nayanthara joins Rajinikanth’s ‘Dharman’

Actor Nayanthara has joined the cast of ‘Dharman’, the upcoming film starring Rajinikanth and produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. The announcement was made on Sunday, marking another reunion for Nayanthara and Rajinikanth, who last shared screen space in ‘Annaatthe’ (2021).

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu of ‘Oh My Kadavule’ and ‘Dragon’ fame, ‘Dharman’ is being positioned as an action drama featuring Rajinikanth as a doctor. The film also stars Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu. The makers have completed three shooting schedules, with further details about the plot and Nayanthara’s character yet to be revealed.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, while Niketh Bommi handles cinematography and Pradeep E. Ragav is the editor. Stunt choreography is by Anbariv Masters. The film marks another major collaboration between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who is producing the project along with R Mahendran.