Aavin hikes prices of 63 dairy products from Oct28

Chennai, Oct 27:

Aavin has increased the prices of 63 dairy products, including butter and ghee, with the revised rates coming into effect from October 28.

The Tamil Nadu government-owned cooperative dairy said the price revision was necessary in view of rising production costs.

In a statement, Aavin said it had undertaken a limited price revision after assessing prevailing market conditions, production costs and the prices of comparable products sold by private dairies and cooperative milk organisations in other States.

The company said its priority was to protect the livelihood of milk producers while supplying quality milk products to consumers at reasonable prices. It added that even after the revision, Aavin products would continue to be priced lower than comparable products from private and other cooperative brands.

Aavin clarified that the revision was not aimed at making profits but at meeting rising costs and maintaining its competitiveness in the market. More than 90% of the additional revenue generated through the price revision would be channelled towards the welfare of milk producers, helping improve their income and strengthen the cooperative milk procurement system.

The company appealed to consumers to continue supporting Aavin products, stating that the move was intended to safeguard milk producers’ livelihoods while ensuring the continued supply of quality dairy products at reasonable prices.