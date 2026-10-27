Udhayanidhi Stalin meets Anbil Mahesh at Puzhal prison

Chennai, Oct 27:

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday visited Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai and met former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who was remanded in judicial custody until November 6 in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval scam.

Former Minister P K Sekar Babu accompanied Udhayanidhi during the visit.

Anbil Mahesh was arrested by the Chennai Central Crime Branch after the Madras High Court rejected his anticipatory bail petition.

The case concerns allegations that money was collected from private school managements by promising permanent recognition, permission to upgrade schools and other government approvals during the previous DMK regime. The allegations are under investigation.