City bus rams divider near High Court, damages 10 cars

Chennai,Oct 27:

A Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus went out of control and rammed into a divider near the Madras High Court on Tuesday, damaging more than 10 cars parked in front of the court.

The accident occurred when the bus was proceeding from Rajaji Salai towards Pookadai. The damaged cars reportedly belonged to advocates who had parked their vehicles near the High Court.

Passengers were immediately asked to get down from the bus following the accident. No information about injuries was reported in the initial account.

Traffic investigation police have launched an inquiry into the accident to determine how the bus went out of control.