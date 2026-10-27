Flash flood warning issued for 14 AP districts

A flash flood warning has been issued for 14 districts in Andhra Pradesh and the Yanam region as Cyclone Arnab approaches the coast.

The districts covered by the alert are Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, NTR and Alluri, along with Yanam.

The warning comes as the cyclone is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh–Yanam coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the morning of October 28, bringing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and winds of 115–125 kmph, with gusts reaching 140 kmph.

Authorities have intensified precautionary and disaster-response measures in vulnerable areas.