Rowdy hacked to death near Adyar

Chennai, Oct 27:

A 30-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by an unidentified gang near the water tank on Indira Nagar Main Road in Adyar around 11.30 am on Tuesday.

The incident triggered panic among residents, who alerted the Adyar police. A police team rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Royapettah Government Hospital for postmortem examination.

The deceased was identified as Maithreyan, a Category C history-sheeter from Mylapore. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the motive behind the murder.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants and trace their escape route. A search is under way to nab the gang members.