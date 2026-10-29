Abhishek Sharma reclaims world No. 1 spot in T20I rankings

Dubai, Oct 29:

India opener Abhishek Sharma has displaced teammate Ishan Kishan to become the world’s No. 1 batter in the latest ICC men’s T20 International rankings, following a spectacular century against New Zealand.

Abhishek’s return to the top came after he smashed 113 off just 38 balls in the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday. His explosive innings helped India secure a six-wicket victory.

The left-handed batter struck his fourth T20I century, producing a dominant performance that strengthened his position among the leading batters in the shortest format. His innings came at a crucial stage of the series and helped India chase down the target successfully.

The ICC said Abhishek’s return to the top spot followed his quick-fire hundred in the third match of the series. His performance enabled him to move ahead of Kishan, who had occupied the No. 1 position.

In another change in the latest ICC rankings, South Africa’s Marco Jansen replaced India’s Ravindra Jadeja as the top-ranked all-rounder in Test cricket. Jansen’s rise followed his all-round performances in South Africa’s ongoing Test series against Australia.

Abhishek’s latest achievement adds to his growing reputation as one of India’s most destructive T20 batters, with his ability to score rapidly at the top of the order making him a key player in the team’s plans.