Truecaller launches 10 MB Lite app with spam protection 

Chennai, Oct 29:

Truecaller has launched Truecaller Lite in India, a compact Android app offering caller identification and spam blocking for users with limited phone storage and memory. At around 10 MB, the app is designed to install quickly and run smoothly on devices with up to 4 GB of RAM.

The launch comes ahead of the festive shopping season, when users may face scam calls involving fake deliveries, misleading offers and fraudulent KYC requests. Built as a separate native Android application, Truecaller Lite uses the same database and call-detection systems as the main app and follows the same privacy standards. The company said its technology identified more than 68 billion spam and fraud calls in 2025.

The app includes caller ID, spam and fraud call blocking, call history, contacts, number search and an after-call screen. Messaging, voicemail, Family Protection and the AI assistant have been excluded to keep the app lightweight and reduce memory and data usage. Truecaller CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala said protection should not depend on the type of phone a person owns. Truecaller Lite is free on the Google Play Store in India and is being rolled out in phases to eligible Android devices with up to 4 GB of RAM.