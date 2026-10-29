Ai+ Smartphone to hike prices from Nov 15

Coimbatore, Oct 29:

Ai+ Smartphone has announced a price increase of ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 across select smartphone models, effective November 15, citing sustained pressure from elevated component costs. The revised prices will apply to select variants of the Pulse 2 FE, Pulse 2, Nova 2 5G, Nova 2 Neo 5G, Nova 2 Power 5G, Nova 2 Pro 5G and Nova 2 Ultra 5G.

The Pulse 2 FE (4GB+64GB) and Pulse 2 (4GB+64GB) will increase from ₹8,999 to ₹10,999. The Pulse 2 variants with 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB will rise from ₹9,999 to ₹11,999 and ₹10,999 to ₹12,999, respectively. The Nova 2 5G range will see increases across its three variants, with prices moving from ₹11,999, ₹12,999 and ₹13,999 to ₹13,999, ₹14,999 and ₹15,999, respectively.

The Nova 2 Neo 5G variants will be priced between ₹14,999 and ₹16,999, against their current prices of ₹12,499 to ₹14,999. The Nova 2 Power 5G, Nova 2 Pro 5G and Nova 2 Ultra 5G will also see revised prices, with the highest-priced variant of the Nova 2 Ultra 5G rising from ₹19,999 to ₹22,999. The company said the current prices would remain valid until November 14. The NovaFlip 5G, priced at ₹49,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, will remain unchanged. Ai+ Smartphone said it would continue to monitor component costs and market conditions while focusing on affordability, performance and consumer value.