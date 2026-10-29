Ajith’s Dare Devil to go on floors on Nov 2

Actor Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Dare Devil, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is set to have its pooja ceremony on November 2 in Chennai, while regular shooting is expected to begin in Hyderabad after Deepavali.

The makers had earlier announced November 2 as the date for the commencement of filming. However, according to industry reports, the team will hold the pooja ceremony on that day, with the main shooting schedule likely to begin on November 12 or 13 at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The team is expected to shoot there for an extended schedule.

The film marks Ajith’s 64th project as a lead actor and his second collaboration with Adhik Ravichandran after Good Bad Ugly, which was released in 2025. The director had unveiled the film’s first-look poster in September, featuring Ajith seated on a red leather chair in a white suit, holding a pair of dice. The poster carried the tagline “No Retakes Allowed”.

The project is being produced by Ajith’s wife, actress Shalini Ajith Kumar, under the banner of Brave Hearts Productions, marking her debut as a producer. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, bringing him back to an Ajith-starrer after Vidaamuyarchi.

Kannada and Telugu actress Sreeleela is reportedly part of the film and is expected to play a key role. Director Adhik Ravichandran has also spoken about the inclusion of actors Parthiban, Prabhu and Sunil. The casting has generated considerable interest among fans, though further details about the characters are awaited.

The shooting schedule is expected to extend beyond Hyderabad, with reports suggesting that overseas locations, including Malaysia and Bangkok, may also feature in the production. The makers are yet to announce the complete schedule and further details about the film’s storyline.

Dare Devil will mark Ajith’s return to film sets after a period focused on his motorsport commitments.