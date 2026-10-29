Suriya’s Scene gets U/A 16+ certificate

Actor Suriya’s upcoming film Scene, directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham fame, has cleared censorship with a U/A 16+ certificate. The film has a runtime of 149 minutes, or two hours and 29 minutes, and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 6, coinciding with the Diwali festive season.

The makers announced the censor clearance on Wednesday through a promotional poster featuring handcuffs arranged to form the letters ‘U/A’, along with the film’s release date. The certification comes as the team steps up promotions for the much-awaited film.

Scene marks Suriya’s 47th film as a lead actor and Jithu Madhavan’s Tamil directorial debut. The filmmaker previously earned recognition for his Malayalam films Romancham and Aavesham, both known for blending humour with unusual characters and dramatic situations.

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj, an unconventional police officer who is forced to reopen a case he had left unfinished years earlier. According to the film’s official synopsis, he must solve the case with a chaotic and troublesome team, setting the stage for a mix of crime, action and comedy.

Nazriya Nazim plays a key role in the film, marking her return to Tamil cinema after a considerable gap. Malayalam actor Naslen also makes his Tamil debut, taking on the role of antagonist Eswaran. The cast includes Anandraj, Lal and Raj Priyan, among others.

The film has generated interest for bringing together Suriya and Jithu Madhavan for the first time. At a recent promotional event in Dubai, Suriya spoke about how he had wanted to work with the filmmaker and how the collaboration eventually materialised.

Naslen’s casting as the antagonist is another talking point. Jithu Madhavan has said that he wanted a fresh face for the villain’s role and felt Naslen could surprise audiences by stepping away from the kind of characters he is usually associated with.

The technical team includes composer Sushin Shyam, who reunites with Jithu Madhavan after Romancham and Aavesham. The film’s other technicians include cinematographer Vineeth Augustian, editor Ajmal Sabu, production designer Ashwini Kale and stunt choreographer Chethan D’Souza.

Scene is jointly produced by Suriya and Jyothika under the banners of Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment, with Jaishree D also serving as a producer.

The film will arrive in theatres on November 6 alongside Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2, making the Diwali weekend an important box-office contest for Tamil cinema.