Forever grateful: Nayanthara’s heartfelt note for Sundar C ahead of Mookuthi Amman 2

Actress Nayanthara has penned an emotional note expressing her gratitude to director Sundar C, producer Ishari K Ganesh and her co-stars in Mookuthi Amman 2, describing the upcoming film as a project that will remain close to her heart.

Ahead of the film’s Diwali release, the actress took to social media to share her experience of working on the sequel. She said some films continued to remain special long after filming was completed and identified Mookuthi Amman 2 as one such project.

Nayanthara reserved special praise for Sundar C, who has written and directed the sequel. Thanking him for bringing his vision, warmth and passion to the film, she said working with him had been a joy. She also appreciated the care he had taken throughout the filmmaking process and said she would remain “forever grateful” to him for the opportunity.

The actress also thanked producer Ishari K Ganesh for believing in the film and supporting the team. She said having a producer who believed wholeheartedly in a story made every stage of the journey more meaningful.

Nayanthara extended her affection to her co-stars Regina Cassandra, Khushbu and Sneha. She described working with Regina as a lovely experience and wished her success in her future endeavours. She said sharing the film with Khushbu and Sneha was something she would cherish, sending both actresses her love.

Concluding her message, Nayanthara said she felt fortunate to have worked with such a wonderful cast and crew. She also expressed her eagerness for audiences to watch the film and experience the world created by the team. She signed off her note with “Om Shakthi”, in keeping with the film’s devotional theme.

Mookuthi Amman 2 is the sequel to the 2020 Tamil devotional comedy Mookuthi Amman, in which Nayanthara played the titular goddess. The first film was directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan. Sundar C takes charge of the sequel, with Ishari K Ganesh producing it under the Vels Film International banner.

The sequel features Nayanthara alongside Regina Cassandra, Duniya Vijay, Khushbu, Sneha, Urvashi, Yogi Babu, Garuda Ram, Abhinaya and Maina Nandhini, among others. Hiphop Tamizha has composed the music.

The makers announced November 6 as the theatrical release date, timed ahead of the Diwali festive period. The teaser, titled Rise of Mahasakthi, offered glimpses of a story connecting a mythological past, a kingdom threatened by invaders and a present-day crisis in which people turn to the divine for help.

The film has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification and is set for release in five languages — Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.