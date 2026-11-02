Akasa extends flight suspension to Saudi amid security concerns

Dubai, Nov 2:

Flight disruptions between India and Saudi Arabia are set to continue, with Akasa Air extending the suspension of its services to Jeddah until November 18 and flights to Riyadh until November 30, citing the prevailing security situation.

The announcement comes two days after Air India and Air India Express extended the suspension of their services to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until November 14. IndiGo has also suspended services to several Saudi destinations until that date.

The disruptions follow attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including airports. An Indian national was killed and two others injured in an October 21 attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. Another Indian was injured in an attack on Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has advised nationals to remain vigilant, stay indoors during aerial attacks and follow local authorities’ instructions. It has also urged people not to circulate videos or news related to the developments.

The Indian Consulate in Jeddah is coordinating with airlines and local authorities to assist affected Indians, particularly Umrah pilgrims, and facilitate alternative travel arrangements. Saudi carriers continue to operate some flights to India. Passengers have been advised to check with airlines before travelling.