Pradosh’s Century Puts Tamil Nadu in Command Against Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Nov 3:

Pradosh Ranjan Paul struck an unbeaten century to put Tamil Nadu in a commanding position against Chandigarh on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D encounter at the Sector 16 Stadium on Monday. Tamil Nadu finished the day at 320 for four in 86 overs, with Pradosh leading the batting effort with an unbeaten 142 off 216 deliveries.

Coming in at number three, Pradosh displayed patience and composure on a green-top surface that offered assistance to the Chandigarh pace attack. He negotiated the early movement effectively, relied on solid footwork and maintained a disciplined approach to build his innings. His knock included 13 boundaries and marked his 10th first-class century and second hundred of the season.

Wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan provided a steady start with 48 runs off 87 balls, including seven boundaries. After his dismissal at 92 for two, Pradosh joined Baba Indrajith to rebuild the innings. The pair added 139 runs for the third wicket, with Indrajith contributing a patient 51 off 112 deliveries before being dismissed.

Tamil Nadu lost Andre Siddarth for 13, but Pradosh continued to hold the innings together. G Ajitesh provided valuable support towards the close, remaining unbeaten on 34 off 46 balls. The pair added an unbeaten 66-run partnership for the fifth wicket, ensuring Tamil Nadu ended the day firmly on top.

Chandigarh’s Bhagmender Lather was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 47 runs, while Nikhil Sharma and Nishunk Birla claimed one wicket each. Despite some early assistance from the pitch, the home side struggled to contain Tamil Nadu’s middle order as the visitors built a substantial first-innings total.

Tamil Nadu will look to extend their advantage when Pradosh and Ajitesh resume batting on the second day. With a strong batting line-up still to come, the visitors will aim to post a formidable total and put pressure on Chandigarh in the remainder of the contest.