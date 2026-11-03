Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay arrives in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Nov 3:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay arrived at the Coimbatore International Airport on Tuesday morning as part of his scheduled official visit to the western region of the state.

Upon touchdown, the Chief Minister was accorded a warm reception by senior administration officials, district party representatives, and key political functionaries.

A large turnout of party supporters and cadres had gathered outside the airport terminal to welcome the Chief Minister, presenting him with traditional floral baskets and bouquets.

Security personnel and local police had established dedicated cordons around the arrival concourse and adjacent perimeter routes to ensure orderly vehicular movement and manage crowd gathering.

The transit through Coimbatore forms a key operational link in the Chief Minister’s tour of western districts, including events scheduled in neighboring Erode to review ongoing administrative initiatives and participate in government welfare delivery programmes.

Following brief interactions with local district leaders at the airport lounge, his convoy proceeded along designated arterial corridors toward scheduled tour venues.

City traffic authorities in Coimbatore had instituted temporary diversions along the Avinashi Road and national highway stretches connecting toward Perundurai to prevent commuter disruption during the movement of the official motorcade.

District authorities reported that the transit concluded smoothly without any significant impact on regular passenger traffic at the airport.