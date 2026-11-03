Netanyahu presses Trump to attack Iran after US midterm elections

Washington, Nov 3:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing US President Donald Trump to launch a fresh military campaign against Iran immediately after the US midterm elections, according to officials familiar with discussions between the two leaders. The reported push comes as Washington continues diplomatic efforts to reach an understanding with Tehran and avoid a renewed escalation of the conflict.

Netanyahu reportedly raised the issue during a telephone conversation with Trump on Saturday, November 1, urging the US President to resume military operations against Iran after Tuesday’s midterm elections. According to sources cited by Axios and the Associated Press, Netanyahu favours a swift but extensive air campaign, while Trump is currently inclined to allow diplomatic negotiations more time. The White House and the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office have not publicly commented on the reported details of the conversation.

The disagreement comes amid ongoing indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran, mediated by Qatar. Qatari officials have held discussions with Iranian representatives in an effort to establish a framework under which Tehran would halt attacks in the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for Washington lifting its blockade on Iranian ports. Further discussions are expected as mediators attempt to prevent the situation from deteriorating into another round of military confrontation.

Trump has maintained an ambiguous position on the possibility of renewed strikes, indicating that Washington is prepared to consider military options while keeping diplomatic channels open. He has said that negotiations with Iran are progressing but has also warned that the United States retains military targets in the country. Reports suggest that American officials are examining different military options, although no final decision has been announced.

Several US allies in the Gulf region have reportedly cautioned Washington against launching another military campaign, warning that fresh strikes could destabilise the wider region. Officials have expressed concern that Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen could intensify attacks against Saudi Arabia and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, while Iran-aligned militias in Iraq could also become involved. Such developments could further threaten regional security and international energy supplies.

The reported differences between Netanyahu and Trump highlight the competing diplomatic and military approaches towards Iran as negotiations continue. While Israel is pressing for renewed military action, Washington is weighing the consequences of escalation against the possibility of securing an agreement through diplomacy. With the US midterm elections approaching, the administration has yet to announce whether it will pursue further negotiations or authorise another military operation.