Udhayanidhi Stalin on a signing spree

Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin is busy with handfull of movies including Psycho directed by Mysskin, Kannai Nambathey by Mu Maran and another untitled Athiyamaan project.

Buzz is that he has signed another big film. Sources say that he would join hands with director

Magizh Thirumeni for his next. Buzz is that the movie will portray Udhayanidhi in a different light. It is expected to go on fl oors in August.

Meanwhile, Magizh Thirumeni will be debuting as an actor in Vijay Sethupathi’s next directed by newcomer Venkata Krishna Roghanth.

Amala Paul, who was earlier roped in to play the lead, has now been replaced by Megha Akash.