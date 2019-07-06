Rajya Sabha elections: Convicted Vaiko files nomination papers

Chennai: The three candidates being nominated to contest the Rajya Sabha elections from the DMK alliance in Tamilnadu are now filing their papers before the returning officer at the Secretariat.

Of the three candidates, M Shanmugham, general secretary of Labour Progressive Front (LPF), and advocate P Wilson are the DMK’s candidates for two Rajya Sabha seats.

As per the deal struck by the DMK with the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) during the 2019 general elections, Vaiko, its general secretary, would be contesting the third seat of the alliance.

Vaiko was yesterday convicted and sentenced in a 2009 sedition case that was ironically filed by his present alliance partner, the DMK. This led to a lot of speculation about whether he would be allowed to contest the Rajya Sabha seat as sedition was a grave crime.

Today, DMK president M K Stalin, party treasurer Durai Murugan, MPs Dayanidhi Maran and Kanimozhi accompanied Vaiko to file his nomination papers at the Secretariat.