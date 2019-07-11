Preparing for Athi Varadar darshan at Kanchi? Check out this video

Chennai: For the 11th today of public darshan of Lord Athi Varadar in Kanchipuram, a number of VIPs joined the milling crowds.

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Sankaracharya, Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Sawmigal, arrived at the Sri Devarajaswamy Temple to offer worship to Lord Athi Varadar. It was a double-delight for the devotees as they could also have darshan of the swamigal.

DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth arrived with the help of his aides at the temple. His wife Premalatha accompanied him and was seen sitting on the floor in front of the idol and worshipping Lord Athi Varadar.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss also came to the temple and offered worship.

The video below shows devotees / pilgrims how to handle the rush at the temple as lakhs of people are turning up to worship Lord Athi Varadar who has been taken out of the temple tank after 40 years.

Photos / video: D Sundar