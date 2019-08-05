Akshara plays lead in web series ‘Fingertip’

Chennai: Akshara Haasan, whose performance in ‘Kadaram Kondan’ was widely acclaimed is playing the lead in a web series.

Titled Fingertip, it will be aired in ZEE5. Directed by debutant Shivakar, the series will start to premiere from 21 August.

Fingertip is an intriguing techno-thriller. It speaks about how smartphones can turn their lives upside down. Aswhin Kakumanu, Sunainaa and Gayathrie are also in the cast. It is produced by Vishnu Vardhan, who made films like Billa, Aarambam and Arindhum Ariyamalum.