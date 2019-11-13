Shiva’s ‘Sumo’ for Pongal

Chennai: Actor Mirchi Shiva was last seen in Thamizh Padam 2. He is busy shooting for his next titled Sumo. Directed by S P Hosimen of February 14 fame, the film also features Priya Anand in the lead role.

Major portions of the film were shot in Japan and Chennai. Apart from playing the lead role, Mirchi Shiva had also penned the story, screenplay and dialogues of the film. The film has music by Nivas K Prasanna. Sumo also has Yogi Babu and VTV Ganesh in meaty roles.

Sumo is cranked by National Award-winning filmmaker-cinematographer Rajiv Menon. The film which is said to be based on Sumo wrestling, featuring 18 sumo wrestlers and is all set to hit the big screens on Pongal 2020.