Gulabo Sitabo trailer goes viral

The trailer of Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, is finally out, and it puts spotlight on how the the film’s lead actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, foster a unique bond amid banter and chaos.

The trailer, starting off with Big B and Ayushmann fighting over the rent of an old building, promises the film will be a fun ride.

The movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Juhi Chaturvedi, Ronnie Lahiri. It is a comic satire and is based in Lucknow.

Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Directed by Shoojit Sirvar, the film will premiere worldwide on 12 June on Amazon Prime Video.