Aishwarya Rajesh shares details about her next Ka Pae Ranasingam

After petrol, water and air will dominate world politics. It is the crux of Ka Pae Ranasingam, says actress Aishwarya Rajesh.

Directed Virumandi, son of artiste- singer Periya Karuppu Thevar, it is a female-centric film with Vijay Sethupathi playing an extended cameo. It will have digital release on October 2 in Zee Plex.

Speaking about the film, she says, ‘I play Ariya Nachi who os married to Ranasingam ( Vijay Sethupathi). The entire movie was shot in Ramanathapuram. It was challenging role. It dwells about water scarcity. It has been narrated in a realistic manner. ‘

From a soft-spoken house wife to a crusader, it has everything in it. I learnt a lot being part of the movie, she says.

‘When we shot in Ramanathapuram, I could see what people go through everyday. The hotel we stayed didn’t have fresh water to bathe or brush. Imagine, the plight of the people who have been living in the town for decades now.’

Thanking Vijay Sethupathi for being part of the movie, Aishwarya Rakesh, says, ‘We asked him for five days and somehow we managed to make him shoot for over 20 days’.

Ka Pae Ranasingam is a different genre that hasn’t been touched before, she adds.

She adds, ‘ More female-centric movies should be made in Tamil cinema. There is a misconception among the audience and even some filmmakers that women oriented films are only about child abuse and molestations. No, there is a lot of things that are untold’.

About the movie releasing digitally, she says, ‘ I expected it to release in theatres but still the film would have a huge audience as the entire family can afford to watch it at Rs 199. Theatres are any day the big players for movie releases.’