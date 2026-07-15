Messi faces England test as Argentina eyes glory

Atlanta, July 15:

Lionel Messi will finally take on England in a competitive fixture when Argentina meet the Three Lions in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, setting up a historic clash with a place in the final at stake at 12:30 am on Thursday.

For all his achievements over a glittering international career spanning more than two decades, England remain the only major opponent Messi has not faced in a competitive match. That gap will close as Argentina look to move one step closer to another World Cup final, where Spain await the winner.

The semi-final carries layers of history and rivalry, rooted in the iconic 1986 FIFA World Cup encounter between the two nations, when Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal and stunning solo effort defined a fiercely contested clash. Decades later, the fixture continues to evoke emotion, prestige and high stakes.

Messi, now an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner with over 200 international appearances and more than 120 goals, acknowledged the significance of the contest. “It’s special because they’re a great team, a powerhouse, and it’s always nice to play a team like that,” he said after Argentina’s quarter-final win.

England, meanwhile, head into the match with renewed belief, boasting a balanced squad featuring both experienced leaders and emerging stars. Their attacking depth and defensive organisation have been key strengths throughout the tournament, making them a formidable challenge for the South American giants.

With a place in the final on the line, the clash promises high drama as Argentina rely on Messi’s experience and creativity, while England look to seize a historic opportunity to return to the World Cup summit after decades.