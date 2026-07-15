Spain stuns France, Storms into WC final

Houston, July 15:

Spain produced a complete performance to defeat France 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, booking only their second-ever final appearance.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the spot after Lamine Yamal won a penalty, before Pedro Porro sealed the win with a composed finish in the second half.

Spain dominated possession, controlled tempo, and neutralised France’s star attack led by Kylian Mbappe, restricting them to minimal chances. Rodri dictated midfield with authority as Spain outclassed the pre-tournament favourites in all departments.

France, who had relied on moments of brilliance throughout the tournament, struggled to break Spain’s compact structure, with Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele largely ineffective. Spain now head into the final as strong contenders, delivering their most balanced display of the tournament.

Spain’s defensive discipline was equally impressive, with their backline maintaining shape and composure under pressure, ensuring goalkeeper Unai Simon had little to do throughout the match. The team’s cohesion and tactical clarity reflected a side peaking at the right moment in the competition.

With momentum firmly on their side, Spain will now look to carry this form into the final, aiming to add another World Cup title to their history. Their blend of youthful energy and experienced leadership could prove decisive as they prepare for the biggest match of the tournament.