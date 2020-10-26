Coal scam: Former Minister gets 3-year jail term

New Delhi: A Delhi court today awarded three-year jail term to former Union Minister Dilip Ray in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar also awarded three-year jail term each to two senior officials of the Ministry of Coal at that time, Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam, and Castron Technologies Ltd’s (CTL) director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla.

A fine of Rs 10 lakh was als imposed on each on them.

Ray was Minister of State (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.