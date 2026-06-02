Priyanka Mohan appointed Honorary ambassador for South Korean tourism

Actor Priyanka Mohan has been appointed as the Honorary Ambassador for the Korea Tourism Organization, marking a significant milestone in her growing association with South Korea. The announcement comes months after her appearance in the internationally themed film Made in Korea, directed by Ra Karthik.

Expressing her gratitude, Priyanka took to social media to share glimpses from the occasion and penned a heartfelt note. She described the honour as “truly special” and thanked the Korean government and the Korea Tourism Organization for recognising her as a bridge to bring Korean culture closer to Indian audiences. She also extended her appreciation to the organisation’s president for the warm welcome and trust.

Priyanka’s connection with South Korea has been steadily strengthening. Earlier, she was invited to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi for a special dinner attended by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Her film Made in Korea, which premiered on Netflix in March, further cemented her ties with the country, as she portrayed a woman navigating challenges in South Korea.

On the professional front, Priyanka continues to expand her filmography with several high-profile projects. She is set to appear in Mari Selvaraj’s Manjanathi, which features music by Ilaiyaraaja, as well as 666 Operation Dream Theatre, Vetri Maaran’s Arasan, and an untitled project alongside Kavin. With her latest ambassadorial role, the actor is poised to play a key part in strengthening cultural connections between India and South Korea.