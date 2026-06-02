Dr Shivarajkumar to share screen with Abishan Jeevinth

Tamil cinema continues to welcome new production ventures driven by passion and a commitment to meaningful entertainment. Joining this dynamic landscape is Drama Company, a newly established production house helmed by producer Balamurugan A, which has officially launched its maiden film project with much anticipation.

The yet-to-be-titled film features Kannada superstar Dr. Shivarajkumar alongside Abishan Jeevinth, who recently delivered a blockbuster success with Tourist Family as a director and impressed audiences as a promising lead in With Love.

The project also stars Shivani Nagaram, known for her performance in the Telugu hit Little Hearts, as the female lead. Actress Yogalakshmi, recognized for her roles in the Heart Beat Hotstar series and Tourist Family, plays another key female role.

Marking an important milestone, the film introduces Gowtham Sivaraman as a director, making his debut in Tamil cinema. The project was formally launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Chennai, attended by several prominent figures from the film industry, including Soundarya Rajinikanth, Kalaipuli S. Thanu, C. Premkumar, R.D. Raja, and actors Manikandan, Ken Karunas, and Rishikanth, among others.

The supporting cast features notable names such as Bigg Boss fame Gana Vinoth, Sangeetha Madhavan, and Benjamin, adding further depth to the film’s ensemble. On the technical front, music is composed by Leon James, cinematography is handled by Pragadeesh Prabhu, editing is overseen by Suresh Kumar, and costumes are designed by Swathi Ramakrishnan.

With shooting already underway in Chennai and progressing at a brisk pace, the production house has promised more exciting updates in the coming weeks. Backed by a fresh vision and a strong creative team, this project is poised to be a noteworthy addition to Tamil cinema.