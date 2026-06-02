Arya-starrer Ananthan Kaadu set for worldwide release on June 25

The much-anticipated Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Ananthan Kaadu, starring Arya in the lead, is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 25. The makers officially announced the release date on Monday via social media, unveiling a striking new poster featuring the film’s principal cast.

Directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and penned by noted writer Murali Gopy, the film marks the duo’s reunion after their acclaimed collaboration on Tiyaan, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran. Billed as an action thriller, Ananthan Kaadu features Arya as a Tamilian and brings together a diverse multilingual ensemble cast.

The film boasts an impressive lineup including Vijayaraghavan, Murali Gopy, Sunil, Achyuth Kumar, Regina Cassandra, Santhy Balachandran, Nikhila Vimal, Dev Mohan, Sagar Surya, Saritha Kukku, Indrans, Siddique, Renji Panicker, and Appani Sarath. On the technical front, cinematography is handled by S Yuva, editing by Rohit VS Variyath, and music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his work in the Kantara franchise.

Ananthan Kaadu is jointly produced by S Vinod Kumar under Mini Studios and Arya’s banner, The Show People. The actor was last seen in the spy action thriller Mr X, directed by Manu Anand.

With a strong creative team and a compelling cast, Ananthan Kaadu is poised to be one of the notable releases this season.